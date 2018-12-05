With year-end vacations calling and hopefully some sizable bonuses on the way, here’s a recap on some of my favorite watches of the year. Hopefully you’ll find something to reward yourself for the year of hard labour.

Although chronographs and vintage-inspired pieces were the top trends, as always there is tonnes more for everyone at both the premium and entry level in the world of luxury watches.

And, with many brands looking to present better value propositions to new collectors, they are releasing a number of their icons in more affordable and practical stainless steel.

DIVE RIGHT IN

With beach or pool front of mind, and the growing concern for our oceans, there’s no better time to dive in with a practical sports watch that’s perfect for the boardroom and getting a little wet.

1. Seiko Prospex 1968 Divers Re-Creation

As a huge fan of Japanese classic cars and watches I was thrilled to see this diver receive the 2018 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Sports Watch prize.