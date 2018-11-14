Mario Andretti is a name synonymous with high speed and he famously once said: “If you have everything under control, you’re not moving fast enough”. This attitude was so prevalent in those exciting, early days of motor racing and is the same spirit that inspired the first chronographs a decade earlier, most notably the original Omega Speedmaster ‘Broad Arrow’ created in 1957 – identifiable by its large arrow-tipped hour hand.

In those ‘Mad Men’ days people smoked in their offices and on planes, and although men lived for sweat and speed, they were a little stunted when it came to sharing emotions. Formula One was still edgy and featured spectacular crashed, with fireballs and fatalities. Although some things happened a lot slower, when it came to the track, the accelerator pedals were floored.

The chronograph is 2018’s number one complication and the iconic Speedmaster was the first wristwatch to feature this complication. It was also the first with a tachymeter scale engraved on the bezel – introduced in 1959, this feature was designed for the benefit of racing drivers.