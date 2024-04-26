This additive-free tequila is distilled by the Herrera Brothers, high up in the Sierra del Tigre mountains of Jalisco, Mexico. This allows for a unique aging process of no more than 10 months in new American oak. Twice distilled in stainless steel (not copper) stills, the result is a smooth palate of almond, vanilla, and some spice, leading to a clean finish. R1 200 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Insólito Reposado
This additive-free tequila has a smooth palate of almond, vanilla, and some spice, leading to a clean finish
Image: Supplied
