Image: Supplied

This additive-free tequila is distilled by the Herrera Brothers, high up in the Sierra del Tigre mountains of Jalisco, Mexico. This allows for a unique aging process of no more than 10 months in new American oak. Twice distilled in stainless steel (not copper) stills, the result is a smooth palate of almond, vanilla, and some spice, leading to a clean finish. R1 200 a bottle. 

