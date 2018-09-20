Coke or Pepsi? Although consumer appetite for soft drinks is shrinking, most people still have an allegiance to their favourite. When temperatures soar there is nothing quite as refreshing as an ice-cold cola. Coca-Cola’s global market share is about twice that of my favourite, Pepsi, yet despite this, it’s the nostalgia-laden red-blue that is instantly recognizable, no matter your camp.

We have been spoiled for choice this year with an excellent array of well designed, function-first, tool watches. Among these are diver’s watches, which include vintage-inspired, classic revivals and anniversary editions. Manufacturers are also offering good value propositions for newcomers seeking the prestige of a luxury brand and mechanical movements but at affordable prices. One of them is the Tudor Black Bay collection inspired by the brand’s first diver’s watches from the 1950s.

A most welcome surprise this year is the addition of a 41mm “Pepsi” bezelled Black Bay GMT (about R57,000) with three time-zone function. You don’t have to be a scuba enthusiast to wear a diver’s watch and, what’s more, this timepiece combines the rugged good looks and strict regulatory requirements of a diver – robustness, reliability, accuracy, legibility, waterproof (200m) – with GMT functionality in the perfect companion for globetrotting cosmopolites.