The sands of time
The “Kingsand Gold” Longitude Titanium by Arnold & Son references the first marine chronometers made by John Arnold in the 1770s with a sand dial that also contributes to a small emerging trend no doubt inspired by the movie Dune: Part Two. It may also be prompting us to slow down while considering the origins and importance of timekeeping beyond mere workforce efficiency. This modern, sporty classic by Arnold & Son is exquisitely designed, featuring incredible finishes and subtle curves.
Trend reveals from Day 1 of Watches and Wonders 2024
Sand-coloured dials dominate, well timed with the release of the film, Dune Part Two
Image: Supplied
"Sartorial informality"
Informed by Doric columns and the geometry of the torus, the Toric was Parmigiani Fleurier’s first design when founded in 1996. The evolution of this elegant collection is about “sartorial informality”: refinement and non-contentious design featuring subtle colours like this sand-gold dial, and a contemporary take on vintage aesthetic and finishes.
Image: Supplied
Improved legibility
While the IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar is the star of the show, the entire collection has been updated for 2024 to include more refined dials and double box-glass sapphire crystals for improved legibility. This Automatic 42 is powered by the Calibre 52011 with a 168-hour power reserve tracked via the seven-day sub dial. The dial also features small hacking seconds and date displays.
Image: Supplied
Moon phase
Trilobe is all about reading time differently through rotating discs. The Les Matinaux L’Heure Exquise is the young brand’s first moon-phase complication.
