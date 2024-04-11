Huawei’s FreeClip earbuds marry innovative open-ear listening technology with a chic, jewellery-inspired design. The C-bridge design acts as both an ear clip and connector between the acoustic and battery units, ensuring a secure yet stylish fit based on data from over 10 000 ears.
Stylish innovation
The Huawei FreeClip earbuds fuse original open-ear listening technology with chic design
Huawei’s FreeClip earbuds marry innovative open-ear listening technology with a chic, jewellery-inspired design. The C-bridge design acts as both an ear clip and connector between the acoustic and battery units, ensuring a secure yet stylish fit based on data from over 10 000 ears.
The open-ear audio allows users to enjoy immersive sound while remaining aware of their surroundings. A reverse sound-wave system minimises audio leakage for privacy.
The shell-shaped charging case has a pearlescent finish and stone-like texture. With the case, the FreeClip provides up to 36 hours of playback time, while a 10-minute charge yields three hours of use. Coming soon.
consumer.huawei.com/za/
