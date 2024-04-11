Huawei FreeClip earbuds
Image: Supplied

Huawei’s FreeClip earbuds marry innovative open-ear listening technology with a chic, jewellery-inspired design. The C-bridge design acts as both an ear clip and connector between the acoustic and battery units, ensuring a secure yet stylish fit based on data from over 10 000 ears.

The open-ear audio allows users to enjoy immersive sound while remaining aware of their surroundings. A reverse sound-wave system minimises audio leakage for privacy.

The shell-shaped charging case has a pearlescent finish and stone-like texture. With the case, the FreeClip provides up to 36 hours of playback time, while a 10-minute charge yields three hours of use. Coming soon.

consumer.huawei.com/za/

 

