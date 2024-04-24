WANTED Beauty is presented by Mathahle Stofile (Mat) and Nokubonga Thusi (Knox).
It sees the two beauty editors in unfiltered conversation about Beauty and Wellbeing - including trends, products they love, useful tips and interviews with industry experts and other intriguing guests. In this episode, they focus on fragrances - from nostalgic high school favourites to current must haves and more.
Wanted Podcast
Introducing the WANTED Beauty podcast
Unfiltered discussions on all things beauty and wellness by two beauty editors
Image: Supplied
