In its time, the launch of the original IWC Pallweber pocket watch must have been about as revolutionary as the Apple Watch of the modern era.

That’s the view of Walter Volpers, the director of product management at IWC Schaffhausen.

IWC, which stands for International Watch Company, was founded by American watchmaker Florentine Ariosto Jones in 1868 and is the only major Swiss watch factory located in eastern Switzerland on the banks of the Rhine River.

The IWC Pallweber was patented by Austrian watchmaker Josef Pallweber, in 1883, and licensed to IWC. Now, a modern redesign of this revolutionary pocket watch, with its jumping hour and minutes display, has been created by IWC as a wristwatch and forms part of the limited edition 150 year Jubilee Collection unveiled this past week at the SIHH.