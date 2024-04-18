The Architectural Scenarios exhibition featuring the newly launched reposer armchair and cut-forms side tables
The Architectural Scenarios exhibition featuring the newly launched reposer armchair and cut-forms side tables
Image: Supplied

SA high-end furniture design brand, Okha is debuting a new collection for Milan Design Week from April 16-21. The collection, titled Sculpted Forms, comprises repose seating and cut-forms side tables, which will be presented at two venues in the city.

At Valcucine, in a collaboration with the Cape Town multidisciplinary interior design and décor studio, ARRCC for the Architectural Scenarios exhibition, Okha has created a hybrid seating area of relaxed sophistication featuring a sculptural repose chaise, a newly launched reposer armchair, side tables and counter chairs to create a connected and individuated design within a luxurious kitchen space. 

Designed to be extra comfortable and enveloping, the reposer seat and backrest is intended to satisfy the intuitive act of sitting, encouraging the freedom that comes with the dynamics of contemporary living spaces. The reposer’s feminine and futuristic curves, subtle angles and asymmetry reference a retro modern mood of sophisticated lounge culture found in the colour nuances.

At Spotti Milano, Okha has been selected to launch cut-forms side tables at the prestigious showroom and Okha’s official Italian distributor. This is a capsule that has many states existing as one.

okha.com 

You might also like....

European luxury on African soil

Premium Dutch design brand Eichholtz, now with a base in Cape Town, might just be the ultimate go-to for local luxury-design enthusiasts
Art & Design
8 months ago

Design with a smile

Haldane’s new Lucky Collection of chairs embodies optimism and a plush seat that provides an ultra-comfortable experience
Art & Design
8 months ago

A light touch

This timeless Zara Home+ collection, in collaboration with Belgian architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen, is intended as an antidote to throwaway ...
Art & Design
8 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X