The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso with its trademark mechanism and Art Deco styling is without doubt one of the most recognisable icons of fine watchmaking. Designed and launched for polo players in 1931, its reversible case made the watch more robust to withstand any potential impact from stray balls on the field. The Tribute Duoface was originally released in 2016 as part of the 85th anniversary of the Reverso and this year in celebration of the company’s 185th anniversary it presents in very limited numbers the impressive Reverso Tribute Tourbillon Duoface.

A two-faced timepiece is definitely the one to buy if you suffer the modern conundrum of too much choice. With the Duoface you can flip between two distinct but complementary faces with the added feature of two time zones on separate dials. The design of this version has been reworked to accommodate the new manually wound Calibre 847 in its platinum case, with the eye-catching flying tourbillon taking centre stage at six o’clock.

Although Jaeger-LeCoultre tourbillons have featured in the past in their magnificent Reverso Tribute Gyrotourbillon and Reverso Grande Complication à Triptyque, this new piece features a flying tourbillon and the Duoface concept in one model for the first time.