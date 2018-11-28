Originally launched in 1957, the Omega Railmaster is a design icon. Its clean and functional design was created to suit the lives of the working class. In particular, it was designed to aid railway conductors, as its name would suggest. Today, the Railmaster collection has been updated with a proud tribute to the industrial past in the form of a new denim-inspired model.

Although they are now a fashion item, denim jeans were once manufactured purely for the benefit of hard-working labourers in the American West. For a long time, the robust cloth was the choice of miners, factory workers, farmers and those on the railroads. Their sturdy trousers or overalls would have gone hand-in-hand with the watch on their wrist.

To link the iconic material with this new Railmaster, Omega has created a vertically-brushed ‘blue jeans’ dial that features indexes and hands with light-grey Super-Luminova. There is also a beige lollipop central seconds hand and transferred Railmaster indication that are both reminiscent of the coloured stitching found in denim jeans.

The model comes beautifully presented on a genuine blue denim NATO strap with brown leather used on the underside, a most unique feature however the same model is also available on a stainless steel bracelet.

Following the design of the Railmaster’s modern facelift, the 40 mm brushed symmetrical case is made from stainless steel and features a conical crown and a wave-edged caseback with a Naiad Lock system to keep the wording in perfect position.