In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Piaget unveiled its Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon. At 8mm, it is the world’s thinnest tourbillon.

Image: Supplied

The titanium and carbon Ulysse Nardin FREAK S Nomad is the latest evolution of the futuristic rule-breaking FREAK collection launched in 2001 and encourages boundless adventure.

Image: Supplied

The new H Moser & Cie Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept Salmon is the most discrete calendar display on the market, in limited edition until the end of this leap year. Devoid of the usual sub-dial clutter, a small central red hand points to the passing months while a window at 3 o’clock reveals that date.

Image: Supplied

The Rolex 1908 small seconds is now available in platinum with mesmerising refractive ice-blue dial with rice-grain motif engraved in a rosette-like design.

Image: Supplied

Patek Philippe presented the first metal bracelet for its large Golden Ellipse Ref 5738 as a tribute to its cult model from 1968. The intricate chain-style rose gold bracelet recreates the aesthetic of traditional chain with a contemporary look, perfectly complementing the sun-brushed ebony dial.

Image: Supplied

