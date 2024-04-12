The new H Moser & Cie Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept Salmon is the most discrete calendar display on the market, in limited edition until the end of this leap year. Devoid of the usual sub-dial clutter, a small central red hand points to the passing months while a window at 3 o’clock reveals that date.
Day 3 highlights from Watches and Wonders 2024
From classic elegance to subdued innovation, brands display horological excellence
In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Piaget unveiled its Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon. At 8mm, it is the world’s thinnest tourbillon.
The titanium and carbon Ulysse Nardin FREAK S Nomad is the latest evolution of the futuristic rule-breaking FREAK collection launched in 2001 and encourages boundless adventure.
The new H Moser & Cie Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept Salmon is the most discrete calendar display on the market, in limited edition until the end of this leap year. Devoid of the usual sub-dial clutter, a small central red hand points to the passing months while a window at 3 o’clock reveals that date.
The Rolex 1908 small seconds is now available in platinum with mesmerising refractive ice-blue dial with rice-grain motif engraved in a rosette-like design.
Patek Philippe presented the first metal bracelet for its large Golden Ellipse Ref 5738 as a tribute to its cult model from 1968. The intricate chain-style rose gold bracelet recreates the aesthetic of traditional chain with a contemporary look, perfectly complementing the sun-brushed ebony dial.
