We celebrated our annual special edition of Wanted Watches, Jewels and Luxury at Melrose Arch on 5 December.
For the intimate, invite-only experience, our guests embarked on an immersive sensory experience with Johnnie Walker. Whisky cocktails and delicious delicacies complemented palates as conversation flowed under the warm evening sky.
Each guest also got to create their own whisky blend in a bottle that they could enjoy at home or share, as it is the season of giving.
Editor Aspasia Karras and the greater Wanted team have been overwhelmed by the positive reception of this issue, which has the legendary Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse as our coveted cover star. The magazine’s theme was bold and daring with real exotic animals. The editorial, fashion, and creative direction was accompanied by the finest watches and high jewellery that dazzled each page and should, without a doubt, indulge your desire to give or to receive.
IN PICTURES | Wanted Watches, Jewels and Luxury at Melrose Arch:
Wanted celebrates latest Watches, Jewels and Luxury special edition
From an immersive sensory experience with Johnnie Walker to creating personalised whisky blends, here's what happened at this intimate experience
IN PICTURES | Wanted Watches, Jewels and Luxury at Melrose Arch:
*No animals were harmed in the making of this issue.
