This year, Puma is turning the Mostro sneaker loose from its archives. Originally launched in 1999, the Puma Mostro (from the Italian word for monster) has a global drop set for July in a campaign fronted by musician and newly appointed creative director of the brand’s F1 partnership, A$AP Rocky. Making its return recently to the runways at New York Fashion Week, where our fashion director was in attendance, the Puma Mostro hybrid aesthetic merges the sleek, sprinting spikes of the 1960s with the surfing shoes of the 1980s. The sneaker has a low-profile silhouette, signature spiked sole, and versatile strap closure, in light grey and yellow colourways. za.puma.com
Style Notes
The return of Mostro
The Puma Mostro hybrid aesthetic merges the sleek, sprinting spikes of the 1960s with the surfing shoes of the 1980s
Image: Supplied
This year, Puma is turning the Mostro sneaker loose from its archives. Originally launched in 1999, the Puma Mostro (from the Italian word for monster) has a global drop set for July in a campaign fronted by musician and newly appointed creative director of the brand’s F1 partnership, A$AP Rocky. Making its return recently to the runways at New York Fashion Week, where our fashion director was in attendance, the Puma Mostro hybrid aesthetic merges the sleek, sprinting spikes of the 1960s with the surfing shoes of the 1980s. The sneaker has a low-profile silhouette, signature spiked sole, and versatile strap closure, in light grey and yellow colourways. za.puma.com
You might also like....
Puma Suede, supersized
Adidas X Wales Bonner reimagine archival looks from the 1970s to the 1990s
A Puma Avanti remix