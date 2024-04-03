The ambience at Watches and Wonders 2023
The ambience at Watches and Wonders 2023
Image: Supplied

Watches & Wonders, the most prestigious salon in the luxury watch industry, opens its doors next week in the “international capital of time”, Geneva.

The first week is exclusively for invited VIP collectors, retailers and journalists so expect insider snippets of the daily buzz and exceptional novelties from our on-site reporter.

From old guard to outliers, this is where the magic and fine craft of 54 exhibiting brands will be revealed through an immersive hands-on and interpersonal experience with the new collections for 2024, representatives, celebrity ambassadors and designers in the comfort of the brands’ magnificent sight-specific boutiques.

Whether you’re awaiting the evolution of your favourite classic or find more thrill in innovative watchmaking of the future, make a note to follow Wanted between April 9 and 12 for daily updates on the latest timepieces and emerging trends. 

