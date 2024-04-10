Valentina Li's first limited-edition collection for Chanel
Image: Supplied

Ever since Chanel announced the Comètes Collective, led by powerhouse makeup artists Valentina Li, Ammy Drammeh, and Cécile Paravina last year, we have been awaiting their first offering with interest. Now, Li leads the charge with the first limited-edition collection. Inspired by the ocean and the colour blue — also earmarked as the maison’s makeup style for the season — it explores the magical interaction between water and light. Expect ripple embossed powders, glow-giving balms, and textures that borrow from the iridescence of pearls, seashells, and jellyfish, along with rich coral shades.

Chanel Exclusive Creation in Lumière De L’Océan, R1 440

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Bleu Abysse, R645

Chanel Baume Essentiel in Mermaid Glow, R970

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque in Sea Star, R995

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Anémone, R905

