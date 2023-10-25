Jimmy Choo Bon Bon crystal-embellished bucket bag.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Why should jewellery have all the fun?

Bon Bon crystal-embellished bucket bag, R86 500, Jimmy Choo

Stockist

Jimmy Choo 011 326 6658

 

Production: Sahil Harilal

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

