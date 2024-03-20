Ida Elsje, The Kiss
Image: Supplied

Ida Elsje

Support local with The Kiss by Cape Town-based Ida Elsje. This extravagant platinum, gold, and diamond ring is sure to be the belle of the ball. POA. idaelsje.com

 

Cartier’s Grain de Café ring
Image: Supplied

Cartier

Cartier’s Grain de Café ring was recently worn by pop princess Dua Lipa on the red carpet. This 18kt yellow-gold, platinum, rubellite, and diamond ring was inspired by the humble coffee bean. POA. 

Cartier Boutique Sandton City 011 666 2800

 

Louis Vuitton Fantasy Cocktail ring
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

 The Louis Vuitton Fantasy Cocktail Ring is an elegant melange of dual colours and textures arranged in a striking V motif. It features yellow and white gold, diamonds, and a 15.31ct oval-cut yellow sapphire. There is no doubt this stunner will make an impact. POA

louisvuitton.com

 

Bulgari B.zero1 ring
Image: Supplied

Bulgari

 The eye-catching white-gold and pavé-diamond B.zero1 ring by Roman brand Bulgari draws inspiration from the historic Colosseum. The piece’s distinctive spiral is a metaphor for the harmony of past, present, and future. POA.

Bulgari Sandton City 011 883 1325 or info@picotandmoss.co.za

