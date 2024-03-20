Support local with The Kiss by Cape Town-based Ida Elsje. This extravagant platinum, gold, and diamond ring is sure to be the belle of the ball. POA. idaelsje.com
Cartier’s Grain de Café ring Image: Supplied
Cartier
Cartier’s Grain de Café ring was recently worn by pop princess Dua Lipa on the red carpet. This 18kt yellow-gold, platinum, rubellite, and diamond ring was inspired by the humble coffee bean. POA.
Cartier Boutique Sandton City 011 666 2800
Louis Vuitton Fantasy Cocktail ring Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
The Louis Vuitton Fantasy Cocktail Ring is an elegant melange of dual colours and textures arranged in a striking V motif. It features yellow and white gold, diamonds, and a 15.31ct oval-cut yellow sapphire. There is no doubt this stunner will make an impact. POA
The eye-catching white-gold and pavé-diamond B.zero1 ring by Roman brand Bulgari draws inspiration from the historic Colosseum. The piece’s distinctive spiral is a metaphor for the harmony of past, present, and future. POA.
Bulgari Sandton City 011 883 1325 or info@picotandmoss.co.za
BOLD & BEAUTIFUL
Maximalist style maven Iris Apfel once said, “Jewellery is the most transformative thing you can wear.” Why not follow her advice and make a splash with an OTT statement ring drenched in gold and diamonds?
Image: Supplied
Ida Elsje
Support local with The Kiss by Cape Town-based Ida Elsje. This extravagant platinum, gold, and diamond ring is sure to be the belle of the ball. POA. idaelsje.com
Image: Supplied
Cartier
Cartier’s Grain de Café ring was recently worn by pop princess Dua Lipa on the red carpet. This 18kt yellow-gold, platinum, rubellite, and diamond ring was inspired by the humble coffee bean. POA.
Cartier Boutique Sandton City 011 666 2800
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
The Louis Vuitton Fantasy Cocktail Ring is an elegant melange of dual colours and textures arranged in a striking V motif. It features yellow and white gold, diamonds, and a 15.31ct oval-cut yellow sapphire. There is no doubt this stunner will make an impact. POA
louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
The eye-catching white-gold and pavé-diamond B.zero1 ring by Roman brand Bulgari draws inspiration from the historic Colosseum. The piece’s distinctive spiral is a metaphor for the harmony of past, present, and future. POA.
Bulgari Sandton City 011 883 1325 or info@picotandmoss.co.za
You might also like....
Interstellar: Reflection de Cartier
The garden variety
La bohème