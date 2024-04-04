Billed as the world’s thinnest folding phone, the Honor Magic V2 is a feat of engineering, measuring only 9.9mm thick when closed and weighing just 231g.
Thankfully, these svelte dimensions don’t mean compromises have been made. The Magic V2 features a durable titanium hinge and steel frame tested for over 400 000 folds by SGS. Its ultra-thin 2.72mm dual battery enables 66W fast charging without adding bulk. On the camera front, the Magic V2 has a triple lens set up on the back of the device consisting of two 50MP lenses — a wide and an ultra-wide lens — and a 20MP telephoto camera, while the front sports a 16MP wide camera.
For eco-minded users, the black model offers a vegan-leather back option combining style and sustainability. International consumers will also be able to get their hands on the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR, which includes design elements mimicking the brand’s famous flyline. R39 999.
honor.com/za/
