I generally view my style as being quite classic, with a personal touch and contemporary edge. This extends to the other stuff that surrounds me, from elegantly shaped classic cars to furniture and my choice of timepieces. However, every now and again something trips me up and although I’m far from being flamboyant, taps my inner crow and shouts: ‘Hello Liberace!’. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph ‘Rainbow’ Daytona is one of them.

Introduced for the first time in 2012 in white and yellow gold versions, the ‘Rainbow’ Daytona earned instant cult status among pop stars and collectors who snapped up the limited editions. I vividly recall my first encounter with a dazzling seducer in white gold during a Wanted editorial shoot a couple of years ago and being totally shocked at myself over my newfound obsession. Who wouldn’t?