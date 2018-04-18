I generally view my style as being quite classic, with a personal touch and contemporary edge. This extends to the other stuff that surrounds me, from elegantly shaped classic cars to furniture and my choice of timepieces. However, every now and again something trips me up and although I’m far from being flamboyant, taps my inner crow and shouts: ‘Hello Liberace!’. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph ‘Rainbow’ Daytona is one of them.
Introduced for the first time in 2012 in white and yellow gold versions, the ‘Rainbow’ Daytona earned instant cult status among pop stars and collectors who snapped up the limited editions. I vividly recall my first encounter with a dazzling seducer in white gold during a Wanted editorial shoot a couple of years ago and being totally shocked at myself over my newfound obsession. Who wouldn’t?
This year, Rolex presents the Rainbow Daytona in 18ct Everose gold with a bezel featuring a rainbow spectrum of 36 baguette-cut sapphires. The 40mm case is paved with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds set into the lugs and crown guard. The dial features 11 baguette-cut sapphire hour markers and chronograph counters in pink gold shimmer effect, which stand out spectacularly against the black lacquer dial.
The Daytona was created in 1963 as the ultimate timer for professional racing drivers and although its emblematic tachymetric scale has been highjacked by distracting gems, beyond the exuberance is an extremely precise, hugely reliable automatic Calibre 4130 mechanical chronograph movement. This new version comes on a solid-link Oyster bracelet in 18ct Everose with ceramic inserts and includes the Easylink rapid extension system.