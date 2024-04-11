Walk up to the new BMW 5 Series and it automatically unlocks the doors and rolls out a light carpet as part of an orchestrated light show. When you take your seat, the digital welcome continues with a start-up animation and personal greeting on the infotainment display.
The theatrical start-up sequence works with the key fob or a digital key stored on a smartphone, the latter using ultra-wideband technology (UWB), which lessens the risk of relay attacks, used by thieves to intercept the radio signal. It is part of a wealth of digital innovations in the new, eighth-generation 5 Series that has arrived in South Africa.
The German executive sedan also boasts more space, a fully vegan interior and, for the first time, a full electric model. Though it has grown in size, the big sedan comes with hi-tech help to guide it safely into bays. A standard parking assistant automatically steers it into a parking slot, while a reversing assistant stores the steering movements on the route last driven forwards and then automatically steers the car in reverse out of the bay.
A five-star driving experience
The new, all-vegan BMW 5 Series comes with extra bells and whistles
Image: Supplied
Walk up to the new BMW 5 Series and it automatically unlocks the doors and rolls out a light carpet as part of an orchestrated light show. When you take your seat, the digital welcome continues with a start-up animation and personal greeting on the infotainment display.
The theatrical start-up sequence works with the key fob or a digital key stored on a smartphone, the latter using ultra-wideband technology (UWB), which lessens the risk of relay attacks, used by thieves to intercept the radio signal. It is part of a wealth of digital innovations in the new, eighth-generation 5 Series that has arrived in South Africa.
The German executive sedan also boasts more space, a fully vegan interior and, for the first time, a full electric model. Though it has grown in size, the big sedan comes with hi-tech help to guide it safely into bays. A standard parking assistant automatically steers it into a parking slot, while a reversing assistant stores the steering movements on the route last driven forwards and then automatically steers the car in reverse out of the bay.
A total eclipse of car art
In particularly tight spaces, the driver can remote-park the car from outside using an iPhone. A restyle sees the new 5 Series adopting what BMW describes as “a reduced design language” that emphasises sporty elegance and presence. As per the recent trend at BMW, the snout bears a supersized kidney grille that is optionally illuminated, as in the 7 Series. The enlarged 5 Series offers stretch-out room in the luxurious cabin and the boot swallows a generous 520l of retail therapy. It is the German brand’s first model to feature a fully vegan interior as standard. Synthetic leather-like material covers the seats, dashboard, and door panels, as well as the steering wheel for the first time.
For non-vegans, Merino leather upholstery is available in several bicolour variants. Inside, the sedan blends business-class elegance with hi tech, including a new curved display that integrates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system sup-porting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The digitised cockpit also has fewer buttons, as well as ambient lighting changes depending on what is happening inside the car.
Image: Supplied
The voice-activated BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant reacts to natural language to control a larger array of features than before, including adjusting the electric seats and starting the parking assistant. A touch of glamour is provided by the crystal gear selector and iDrive controller between the front seats. A flashy feature inherited from the 7 Series is the optional Interaction Bar, a colour-changing faceted surface running across the dashboard that serves as a touch control for the air-conditioning and the hazard lights.
BMW has partnered with gaming platform AirConsole to bring in-car gaming to the new 5 Series. Using their smartphone as a controller, it allows the driver and passengers to play games on the car’s screen while the vehicle is stationary — to help pass the time while waiting for the vehicle to charge, for example. The new Five is available for the first time in an all-electric model called the i5, with traditional diesel power remaining on offer in the 520d.
Image: Supplied
A second, less powerful i5 eDrive40 electric model will soon join the lineup. For now, the electric i5 is available as the high-performance M60 xDrive with all-wheel drive and twin electric motors that silently thrust the business sedan from 0-100km/h in a sportscar-like 3.8 seconds and on to a 230km/h top speed.
The battery can charge from 10-80% in 30 minutes on a DC fast charger and gives the car a driving range of up to 516km. With a home charger, a full top-up takes around four hours and 15 minutes. The rear-wheel drive 520d is more modestly powered than its electric stablemate, but the turbodiesel engine and mild-hybrid system propels it from 0-100 in a respectably swift 7.3 seconds, and it sips fuel at the rate of just 5.6l per 100km. The i5 comes standard with adaptive suspension and rear-wheel steering to maximise ride quality and sharp handling in all driving conditions, with these features available as optional extras on the 520d.
You might also like....
A camel for the road
Range Rover strips down
Flash at the front