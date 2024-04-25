While details are sparse, Samsung has hinted its Galaxy Ring will offer a "comprehensive yet simplified approach to everyday wellness" with leading sensor technology. It seems positioned as a bracelet alternative for users who want round-the-clock data collection from a nearly invisible wearable. Concept video shows the ring could offer basic smartphone controls like dismissing calls and media playback.
When you think of wearable tech, what comes to mind? Smartwatches and fitness trackers have become commonplace accessories adorning our wrists. But a new wave of unconventional wearable devices is starting to emerge, blurring the lines between technology and style.
Leading the charge are smart glasses that aim to augment our reality without weighing us down like bulky mixed-reality headsets. Companies are getting increasingly creative with form factors that let us interact with our devices and surroundings in new ways.
Take Meta’s partnership with Ray-Ban as an example. The Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses look no different than typical sunglasses from the iconic eyewear brand. But tucked away are dual 5MP cameras that let you capture photos and videos hands-free, along with speakers and mics for listening to audio and taking calls. It's wearable tech discreetly built into frames many already love to wear.
Wellness begins at home
According to reviews, the execution of the device is impressive for this first generation. Photo and video quality punches above expectations for smart glasses, as does the call clarity from the array of microphones. And the classic Ray-Ban frame styling complete with transition and prescription lens options means they could realistically become an everyday accessory.
While smart glasses have been around for years, clunky designs and concerns over privacy have prevented them from going fully mainstream. But the Ray-Ban Stories indicate consumer-friendly smart glasses are getting closer to reality. The key will be nailing features that provide real utility, all while maintaining a discreet form factor.
Not to be outdone, Huawei's FreeClip takes a radical departure from typical wireless earbuds. These open-earbuds clip onto your ears, giving the appearance of avant-garde ear piercings or ear cuffs. But the unconventional design allows you to maintain awareness of your surroundings while enjoying audio — ideal for outdoor activities, urban commutes or anywhere you need to hear your environment.
The FreeClips are a compelling solution for a very specific user — someone who wants audio immersion without the isolation of enclosed earbuds. Reviews praise the innovative styling, solid sound quality with thumping bass, and all-day battery life with wireless charging. While they won’t replace noise-cancelling earbuds for frequent flyers, they carve out a niche for music lovers who would rather not block out the world around them.
Then there are smart rings, which are shaping up to be the next big wearable trend in 2024. Samsung and HONOR have both teased upcoming smart ring devices that could make the niche category go mainstream. These compact finger-worn gadgets can provide many smart features like tracking health metrics and taking calls, without the bulk of a smartwatch. And their discreet design makes them better suited for 24/7 wear, even while sleeping.
While details are sparse, Samsung has hinted its Galaxy Ring will offer a "comprehensive yet simplified approach to everyday wellness" with leading sensor technology. It seems positioned as a bracelet alternative for users who want round-the-clock data collection from a nearly invisible wearable. Concept video shows the ring could offer basic smartphone controls like dismissing calls and media playback.
HONOR has been less revealing about its smart ring plans. But the company does seem committed to carving out a space in fashionable tech if its recent HONOR V Purse concept is any indication. This audacious foldable phone concept places a flexible display on the outside to show off animated wallpaper designs, while attachable chains let you wear it over your shoulder like a handbag.
As outlandish as HONOR's V Purse concept seems, it embodies how the wearable sector is evolving. No longer just practical devices to streamline tasks, the next generation of wearables aims to merge form and function. They’re as much statements of personal style as they are powerful mini-computers.
This blurring of the line between fashion and technology presents exciting opportunities but also challenges. On the opportunity side, wearable tech could drive new levels of self-expression and customisation. Just as we cultivate personal styles with our clothing, jewellery, hairstyles and accessories, we may start mixing and matching novel wearables to craft signature tech-infused looks.
For businesses, aesthetics and desirability may become just as crucial as technical capabilities when designing new wearables. Design-first wearables could help smartphone giants such as Apple and Samsung diversify their catalogues and reach new fashion-conscious audiences.
However, the growth of subtle, discreet wearables like smart rings and smart glasses will also force a reckoning around privacy and social etiquette. It’s already challenging to know when someone is recording in public with a smartphone camera. Devices that make photography, videography and audio recording even easier and less detectable exacerbate those tensions around consent.
But one trend is clear: as wearables push the boundaries of design, they're becoming stylish tech statements as much as useful gadgets. And with smart rings and smart glasses going mainstream, the technology we wear is poised to be as diverse as the clothes and jewellery we choose to express ourselves. The era of eye-catching, futuristic wearables has only just begun.
