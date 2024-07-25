Built on the base of the standard model, the Desert X Discovery retains the Ducati Testastretta 11-degree 937cc engine with power of 81kW at 9,250rpm and torque of 92Nm at 6,500rpm. It has a six-speed gearbox, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, Brembo brakes front and back, a 5” TFT colour display, four road riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet), two off-road riding modes (Enduro and Rally) and electronic rider aids like cornering ABS, traction control, up/down quick shifter and wheelie control.
Image: Ducati
It can get a little confusing when anticipating the launch of new or upgraded motorcycles with many of the 2025 models announced over the past two to three months and starting to hit dealerships worldwide only expected in the new year. Two motorcycles have stood out for me on either spectrum of riding — namely adventure/touring and street/track.
2025 Ducati DesertX Discovery
Ducati launched the DesertX, its middleweight adventure motorcycle, in 2022 that they followed up with the more off-road conscious DesertX Rally in 2023. For 2025, they have the next in the range, the DesertX Discovery, which sits between the standard model and the Rally.
Built on the base of the standard model, the Desert X Discovery retains the Ducati Testastretta 11-degree 937cc engine with power of 81kW at 9,250rpm and torque of 92Nm at 6,500rpm. It has a six-speed gearbox, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, Brembo brakes front and back, a 5” TFT colour display, four road riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet), two off-road riding modes (Enduro and Rally) and electronic rider aids like cornering ABS, traction control, up/down quick shifter and wheelie control.
What separates the Discovery from the standard model is the colour scheme (Thrilling Black and Ducati Red), the heated grips, a central stand, a larger touring windscreen, aluminium luggage and improved engine and bodywork protection, such as a radiator grill, reinforced handguards and engine protectors.
The Rally is undoubtedly built for off-road and adventuring. While the Discovery has some of that off-road capability, it seems to have been designed with touring comfort in mind.
The mid-range adventure segment competition is hot with BMW, Triumph, KTM, Honda among those with excellent motorcycles. While I haven’t seen many DesertXs on the road, it will be interesting to see how the DesertX Discovery fares.
Image: Ducati
KTM 990 RC R
In 2017 KTM debuted in Moto GP at the Qatar Grand Prix, after several years in Moto 3 and Moto 2. Potchefstroom-born Brad Binder has raced for KTM, in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP since 2015, including being crowned Moto3 World Champion in 2016, coming second in Moto2 in 2019 and moving up to the Red Bull KTM MotoGP factory team in 2020.
In 2025 KTM are launching the street homologated sport bike, the 990 RC R, in which they have harnessed all that racing experience to create a motorcycle for enthusiasts who want to experience the thrill of a racing bike on their breakfast runs.
Image: Supplied
With production starting in early 2025, the 990 RC R is to have the KTM liquid-cooled, eight-valve, compact (LC8c) engine with torque of 103Nm at 7,000rpm and 128 PS. There’s a stainless steel condensed muffler, a specialised steel frame, a diecast aluminium subframe, a dedicated steering head angle of 25 degrees, “beefed-up stiffness” which will ensure stability on bumpy roads or on the racetrack and wind-chiselled aero wings, which also assist with stability.
Other features include adjustable footpegs, adjustable suspension and lightweight cast aluminium wheels with Michelin tyres. Work has also been put into the ergonomics of the motorcycle taking into consideration comfort when leaning and tucking in.
If you are looking for a motorcycle purely for track days, you can have your 990 RC R modified to the Track edition, which includes the removal of road-legal elements, the addition of protective components, a full exhaust system, and other customisations.
It definitely feels like the kind of motorcycle on which to enjoy track days at Zwartkops Raceway or Red Star Raceway without the modifications.
