Nostalgia at the That Food Guy® Café
Built on the vision of providing authentic fresh bites and coffees made with nothing but the best local ingredients, proudly SA, That Food Guy® Café experience will pop up on Level 0. Getting the jump on Heritage Month in September, the activation will feature a menu that highlights key food heritage moments through the tagline of “Heritage Reimagined”.
‘To know where we’re going, we have to know where we’ve come from, and this year’s Decorex theme, Designing for Impact, will mean That Food Guy® Café will feature an aesthetic that gives shine to the past, while also showcasing a fresh, modern take on some of our country’s heritage food items,” says Dale Herbst of That Food Guy Group.
Think jaffles stuffed with much-loved local flavours such as curried mince and butter chicken, fresh salads, mouth-watering sweets like mini milk tarts and jelly and custard, and the most delicious coffees — with rusks.
Decorex Joburg takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre from August 1-4. For more information, visit www.decorex.co.za
• We’re giving away five double tickets to Decorex Joburg. Here’s how to enter:
- Follow @wantedonlinesa and @decorexafrica on Instagram.
- Like our Decorex Joburg post.
- Tag a friend who’d love to attend the show in the comments (each friend tagged is an entry).
Entries close on Monday, July 29. Winners will be notifed on the day (July 29). Tickets don’t include transport to the venue or free parking.
Decorex Joburg comes to Sandton in August
Win two tickets to the leading décor and design event on the continent
Image: Supplied
Hot on the heels of its Cape Town counterpart, Decorex Joburg comes to the Sandton Convention Centre from August 1-4.
Running alongside 100% Design Africa, it is the definitive showcase of contemporary design in Africa and a highlight on the local décor and design calendar.
Here are a few of many highlights to look forward to at the event.
100% Design Africa
This curated product showcase includes a stylish cafe created by Wolkberg Casting Studios; a new set of Future Talks in the Future of Design area; a dedicated display by Designer of the Year, Tristan du Plessis; 100% Hospitality by Belgotex X Hesse Kleinloog; and a host of new product launches by local stars such as Joe Paine.
More than an elephant in the room
Personalising luxury
Lexus is synonymous with interior and exterior luxury and excellence. The Lexus Making Luxury Personal spaces at the show are inspired by this brand ethos and marry it with superlative interior design from Anna Correira, Mink Interiors, Motso Designed and Plan-It Design.
Lexus has invited these esteemed SA designers to create four exceptional feature spaces, informed by the latest Lexus car models. More than just capturing the personality of the cars, Lexus invited the designers to test drive Lexus vehicles to draw inspiration and to base their distinctive concept space on one of the five Making Luxury Personal pillars: authentic, refined, engaging, imaginative, and omotenashi (a Japanese expression describing concepts of hospitality as well as mindfulness).
Fired-up creativity
If you can imagine it, you can paint it at this hands-on space that empowers, educates and inspires visitors to get involved in creative and lively colour experiences. The DIY Paint Theatre by Fired Earth will welcome showgoers into a colourful space where they can take part in interactive classes, colour talks and learn tips, tricks and techniques for all their painting needs.
Image: Supplied
Train your style
For those who’ve fantasised about a home gym set-up, the home gym concept stand powered by Trojan Health will demonstrate how to incorporate all the necessary equipment into your living spaces. This is also a great pit stop for interior design professionals looking for fitness solutions for hospitality projects.
The Decorex House
The Decorex House, brought to you by Private Property, will display the latest and highest-quality construction elements in a conceptual house installation in the Renovate and Build Hall on Level -2 of the Sandton Convention Centre. Top products and brands have been carefully selected by the Decorex Africa team to present construction elements such as windows, doors, lighting, floors, surfaces and home automation that will contribute to the overall aesthetic of the house.
Good-looking cooking
The Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre features a line-up of sizzling chefs sharing their secret recipes using top-of-the-range Samsung large appliances. Samsung’s Bespoke range is desirable due to customisable, exchangeable panels that create a unique look to fit your personal style. Members of the Samsung Team will tell you all about the different colours your personalised fridge or microwave can come in. You’ll find the theatre on Level 0 in the Kitchens and Bathrooms hall.
Image: Supplied
Nostalgia at the That Food Guy® Café
Built on the vision of providing authentic fresh bites and coffees made with nothing but the best local ingredients, proudly SA, That Food Guy® Café experience will pop up on Level 0. Getting the jump on Heritage Month in September, the activation will feature a menu that highlights key food heritage moments through the tagline of “Heritage Reimagined”.
‘To know where we’re going, we have to know where we’ve come from, and this year’s Decorex theme, Designing for Impact, will mean That Food Guy® Café will feature an aesthetic that gives shine to the past, while also showcasing a fresh, modern take on some of our country’s heritage food items,” says Dale Herbst of That Food Guy Group.
Think jaffles stuffed with much-loved local flavours such as curried mince and butter chicken, fresh salads, mouth-watering sweets like mini milk tarts and jelly and custard, and the most delicious coffees — with rusks.
Decorex Joburg takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre from August 1-4. For more information, visit www.decorex.co.za
• We’re giving away five double tickets to Decorex Joburg. Here’s how to enter:
Entries close on Monday, July 29. Winners will be notifed on the day (July 29). Tickets don’t include transport to the venue or free parking.
You might also like....
5 things to know about Daniel Buren's Mitico exhibition
African art and design at inaugural Design Miami Los Angeles
Norval Foundation and Mount Nelson collaborate in important exhibition