Bulgari Divas' Dream Necklace
Bulgari Divas' Dream Necklace
Image: Supplied

Bulgari

 

What’s not to love about the unique yet understated Divas’Dream necklace by Bulgari? The fan-shaped motif, inspired by Rome’s Baths of Caracalla

mosaics, is interpreted in three ways — as an openwork design and as two pendants, one set with mother-of-pearl and the other with pavé diamonds.

This is the embodiment of Italian glamour. POA, Bulgari Sandton City, 011 883 1325 or picotandmoss.co.za

Louis Vuitton Blossom XL Hoops in pink gold
Louis Vuitton Blossom XL Hoops in pink gold
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

These Louis Vuitton Blossom Hoops are youthful and fresh. Their daring XL size means they are easily a statement piece, yet they manage to be classic and wearable. Part of the Blossom collection first introduced in 2016, the earrings are inspired by the star-shaped flower in the maison’s monogram. The Blossom Hoops are pink gold with a subtle line of diamonds. R197 000, louisvuitton.com

Jessica McCormack Hass Brothers Coil Me Baby ear cuff
Jessica McCormack Hass Brothers Coil Me Baby ear cuff
Image: Supplied

Jessica McCormack

The bang-on-trend Coil Me Baby ear cuff is part of the newest instalment of a collaboration between cult diamond jeweller Jessica McCormack and artist duo the Haas Brothers. The ear spiral is handcrafted in 18kt yellow gold and set with eight freshwater pearls and two round brilliant-cut diamonds, with a total weight of 2.77ct. POA, jessicamccormack.com

The Les Berlingots de Cartier ring
The Les Berlingots de Cartier ring
Image: Supplied

Cartier

Spend some of your inheritance on this sparkler by Cartier. The Les Berlingots de Cartier ring contains a whopping 53 brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18kt white gold and bookended with two small onyx pyramids. The unlikely inspiration of the Les Berlingots collection is the French berlingot sweets.

This sparkler was recently seen on Demi Moore’s much-bedecked finger at the premiere of the hit TV series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. POA, Cartier

Boutique Sandton City or 011 666 2800

You might also like....

Dawn of the red

From vivid vermillion to moody maroon, red rarely goes out of fashion
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago

BOLD & BEAUTIFUL

Maximalist style maven Iris Apfel once said, “Jewellery is the most transformative thing you can wear.” Why not follow her advice and make a splash ...
Watches & Jewellery
4 months ago

ALL THAT GLITTERS

There’s no such thing as too much of a good thing
Watches & Jewellery
4 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X