Not everyone is on board with the electric vehicle (EV) idea, especially when it comes to high-performance cars. Petrolheads are dreading the eventual demise of internal-combustion engines in favour of new-age cars that run on electrons and sound like sewing machines. But boy, when you put your foot down in the new Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance, it’s hard not to be impressed.
Launched in SA recently, the EX30 compact premium crossover is part of the Swedish brand’s plan to have a fully electric lineup by 2030 and follows the local introductions of other battery-powered Volvos such as the XC40 Recharge and C40. Locally, the five-model EX30 range is available in two power outputs and three levels of specification, but it’s the Twin Motor Performance model that has created the most Instagrammable excitement.
It is Volvo’s quickest car to date, which may go some way in appeasing the petrolheads. This range-topping EX30, priced at a snip under R1-million, has great bang for buck with its ability to cover the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.6 seconds. Most sub-four-second cars are priced north of R2-million. As with all EVs, the power delivery is instant and seamless, with no hesitations. With two electric motors that have a combined output of 315kW, this Swedish EV leaps silently off the line with an urge that will leave any hot hatch in its dust — and a few Porsches too.
Volvo’s mighty minimalist
This EV compact crossover plays with the big boys
Image: Supplied
A camel for the road
The car whisks with a comfort and silence that’s out of sync with the g-forces it generates. The ride is cushy and the EX30 cruises serenely. The all-wheel-drive car handles neatly too, slicing corners with a light-footedness that masks the mass of its heavy batteries. The EX30 Twin Motor Performance has a claimed range of up to 460km when fully charged and can be juiced up from 10% to 80% in under half an hour on a public fast charger, says Volvo. A home wall charger costs about R20 000.
Under the EX30’s futuristic skin is a cabin that takes Scandinavian minimalism to clean, clutter-free extremes. Everything except for a few basic functions is integrated into a touchscreen tablet running a Google-powered infotainment system and wireless update functionality. Even the side mirrors are adjusted digitally. There is no instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Instead, there’s a sensor that gauges how much you’re being distracted while driving, with a message popping up to scold you when you’re not concentrating enough on the road. Which is ironic, since the distraction is mostly caused by having to control so many basic functions in the digital labyrinth. I would have preferred more quick-access physical buttons, as old-school “uncool” as they might be.
Image: Supplied
The EX30 has some nice touches, though, such as a steering-wheel heater that switches on automatically in cold weather, while the front seats have heaters too. High-end audio is provided by a powerful sound bar mounted on top of the dashboard, but the test car was glitchy. The volume adjuster worked intermittently and at times the radio volume was permanently muted while the Bluetooth audio only played at full blast.
The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest car and about the same size as a Toyota Corolla hatch. Adults can fit in the tight back seat at a push but won’t be comfortable over long distances. The boot is a useful size but there is no spare wheel, not even a thin space saver. Being a Volvo, the EX30 is packed with safety and collision-avoidance technology, including a feature that prevents the doors being opened when the car senses cyclists or pedestrians passing. Priced at R995 900, the EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance has a five-year/ 100 000km warranty and maintenance plan, five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance, and an eight-year battery warranty.
EVs still sell in small numbers locally because they take long to charge and electricity is not always in ready supply. But, for those seeking a relative high-performance bargain, the Volvo EX30 may make up for the some of the compromises of EV ownership.
