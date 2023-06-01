EcoFlow Delta 2.
Whether you’re headed for your holiday home, glamping or just taking a much-needed weekend break, a portable power source capable of powering pretty much anything and everything has become a must. EcoFlow, known for its innovative sustainable-energy solutions, has launched three new portable power stations in South Africa. The new Delta 2 and the River 2 Series — consisting of the River 2 and River 2 Max — come equipped with high-capac-ity lithium-ion batteries that can last up to 3 000 full charge cycles until hitting 80% capacity.

My personal favourite is the Delta 2, which can power 90% of home appliances and has a sizeable 1 800W output that can be increased to 2 200W with X-Boost mode. All three devices have the fastest charging speeds in the industry, with the Delta 2 able to charge in under an hour. The Delta 2 has four AC outlets with a total output of 1 800W and pure sine-wave outlets, allowing you to power up to 13 de-vices at once — and even run a washing machine. Making these devices even more appealing is the fact that you can charge them via EcoFlow’s solar panels.

Delta 2 retails at R24 999.

za.ecoflow.com

