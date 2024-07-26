What is your earliest food memory?
July 2024 Main feature
When we gather Part 3: Lufuno Sinthumule
Making, eating, and sharing a meal allow us to experience the alchemical process that transforms food into soul and memory
Image: Supplied
Our July 2024 main food feature brings together four impressive individuals to talk about their relationship with and the transformative experience of making, eating and sharing a meal. The conversations are captured in four parts. To start we spoke with farmer, Bukho Dem, followed by multi-disciplinary artist, Mary Sibande. For Part 3, we feature Lufuno Sinthumule.
If this private chef and culinary lecturer had stayed in medical school, we would not be seeing his face on your screens making magic with five ingredients on Ready Steady Cook SA.
Thankfully, he chose to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and qualify as a chef, along with getting a master’s in food and nutrition. When not busy cooking for heads of state or lecturing at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and legendary culinary school Ferrandi Paris, he keeps it fairly simple.
What is your earliest food memory?
Probably my mom’s scones. It was always a special treat when she made it for us.
Your favourite breakfast?
A simple bowl of sour porridge. It’s comforting and nutritious.
What is important to you about gathering at a table?
It allows for meaningful connections and conversations with loved ones. It’s a time to share stories, laugh, and enjoy good food together.
What is the best dish you make?
I love baking so much and teach patisserie. Give me flour and I’ll bake anything, from scones to celebration cake.
What food can’t you live without?
Avocados, in season. They are so versatile and healthy.
Favourite music to cook to?
Jazz — it sets a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere in the kitchen.
What will we NOT find in your kitchen?
Processed or artificial ingredients. I believe in cooking with fresh, whole foods that nourish the body.
What’s always in your fridge?
Fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, Greek yogurt, and some type of cheese.
Your favourite food indulgence?
Definitely a rich and creamy chocolate mousse. @cookingwithfuni
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2024.