The Meta Quest 3 VR headset might not be as flashy, or as pricey, as Apple’s Vision Pro, but it comes with major upgrades for virtual and mixed-reality experiences. Compared to the Meta Quest 2 you’re getting significant technological improvements, more power, as well as more immersive visuals and audio. The headset has dual screens and enhanced 4K+ resolution and clarity across a wider field of view, and features integrated stereo speakers with 40% louder sound. On the performance front, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform enables faster processing and lag-free graphics. It automatically maps physical spaces for room-scale interaction between virtual and real-world objects. You also get improved touch controllers, hand-tracking gestures, and customisable comfort.
From R12 995. droneworld.co.za
The Goods
Reality Transformed
The Meta Quest 3 VR Headset comes with significant technological improvements, more power and an upgraded immersive experience
Image: Supplied
The Meta Quest 3 VR headset might not be as flashy, or as pricey, as Apple’s Vision Pro, but it comes with major upgrades for virtual and mixed-reality experiences. Compared to the Meta Quest 2 you’re getting significant technological improvements, more power, as well as more immersive visuals and audio. The headset has dual screens and enhanced 4K+ resolution and clarity across a wider field of view, and features integrated stereo speakers with 40% louder sound. On the performance front, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform enables faster processing and lag-free graphics. It automatically maps physical spaces for room-scale interaction between virtual and real-world objects. You also get improved touch controllers, hand-tracking gestures, and customisable comfort.
From R12 995. droneworld.co.za
You might also like....
A magic mirror for mental wellness
Ligre Youn takes form and function to new heights
Huawei Watch Ultimate Design: a boundary-breaking tech gift