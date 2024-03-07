Meta Quest 3 VR headset
The Meta Quest 3 VR headset might not be as flashy, or as pricey, as Apple’s Vision Pro, but it comes with major upgrades for virtual and mixed-reality experiences. Compared to the Meta Quest 2 you’re getting significant technological improvements, more power, as well as more immersive visuals and audio. The headset has dual screens and enhanced 4K+ resolution and clarity across a wider field of view, and features integrated stereo speakers with 40% louder sound. On the performance front, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform enables faster processing and lag-free graphics. It automatically maps physical spaces for room-scale interaction between virtual and real-world objects. You also get improved touch controllers, hand-tracking gestures, and customisable comfort.

