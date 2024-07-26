Created by a first-generation US inventor with the ambition of making the world’s smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionised vodka quality with its quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process. Now, it has developed an infusion process that captures the true flavour of the fruit — something it likes to call the “true-to-fruit experience”. From R275 a bottle at select outlets. Blood Orange fuses clear, smooth vodka with a zesty blood-orange finish. Peach delivers all the succulent, sun-ripened goodness of Californian peaches in a pleasingly fruity vodka some might liken to a light version of peach schnapps. Enjoy on its own or with lime, soda, loads of ice, and a lazy afternoon.
Drinks Cabinet
True-to-fruit experience: SKYY vodka infusions
SKYY has developed an infusion process that captures the true flavour of the fruit
Image: Supplied
