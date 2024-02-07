Eight Sleep’s Pod mattress cover.
Image: Supplied

Optimising the quality of sleep you’re getting is becoming easier thanks to Eight Sleep’s Pod mattress cover. Unveiled in 2022, this sensor layer detects sleep stages and automatically adjusts the bed temperature for better rest. The accompanying app lets you set your bedtime, ideal temperature, and wake-up time, and gives health metrics and recommendations. The Pod is a firm favourite among athletes and entrepreneurs who use it for optimised recovery, and a 2022 study found that users experienced increased time in restorative deep sleep, along with higher sleep quality and daily energy levels.

From $1 795, eightsleep.com

