The LV Bones bracelets from its Deep Time collection are said to be a homage to the miracle of evolution and the architecture of humanity. The white-gold bracelets are set with baguette-cut diamonds and accentuated with violet tanzanites.
The Ondule ring from Cartier’s Le Voyage Recommencé high-jewellery collection. Image: Supplied
Cartier
The Ondule ring from Cartier’s Le Voyage Recommencé high-jewellery collection features a very rare 0.92ct grey-violet diamond, exceptional for both its colour and its weight, surrounded by radiant half-moon diamonds. Spectacular!
A bohemian rhapsody in diamonds, rubies, and sapphires
The bohemian look is no longer reserved for starving artists. Here’s a high-end take on this intricate and colourful aesthetic
Image: Supplied
Chopard
This magnificent piece from the Chopard high-jewellery collection is a glorious display of beads, cabochons, and briolettes of ruby, multicoloured sapphire, turquoise, and Tsavorite garnet.
POA. bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
POA. eu.louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Cartier
POA. cartier.com
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.