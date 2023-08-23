A piece from the Chopard high-jewellery collection.
Image: Supplied

Chopard

This magnificent piece from the Chopard high-jewellery collection is a glorious display of beads, cabochons, and briolettes of ruby, multicoloured sapphire, turquoise, and Tsavorite garnet.

POA. bhhboutique.co.za

The LV Bones bracelets.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

The LV Bones bracelets from its Deep Time collection are said to be a homage to the miracle of evolution and the architecture of humanity. The white-gold bracelets are set with baguette-cut diamonds and accentuated with violet tanzanites.

POA. eu.louisvuitton.com

The Ondule ring from Cartier’s Le Voyage Recommencé high-jewellery collection.
Image: Supplied

Cartier

The Ondule ring from Cartier’s Le Voyage Recommencé high-jewellery collection features a very rare 0.92ct grey-violet diamond, exceptional for both its colour and its weight, surrounded by radiant half-moon diamonds. Spectacular!

POA. cartier.com

• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
