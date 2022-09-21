With a more modular, metal stand, thicker display and fabric finishing, the Hisense U8H Mini-LED ULED 4K TV has a somewhat “chunkier” aesthetic than the U6H and U7H models we reviewed previously. But it's looks aren't the only thing that sets this beautifully designed smart TV apart from the rest.
What makes this model extra special is that from the moment you turn it on, you’ll be blown away by how bright the screen is. It’s almost unbelievable. How? What you’re getting with the U8H is Mini-LED PRO technology — incredible next-gen backlighting tech. Mini LEDs are 50x smaller than traditional LEDs so what you end up with is amazing, adjustable black and white levels as well as low reflection. The colour of the U8H is exquisite no matter which model size you choose, be it 55”, 65” or 75”. (Prices start at R20,999.)
In addition to the magical Mini-LED tech, the U8H is a 4K ULED TV that incorporates Quantum Dot (QLED) technology. Simply put, it is everything you want in a display — from SDR to HDR and Dolby Vision, it’s all there. And it really doesn’t make a difference what you’re watching, everything just looks better. You could easily spend double on a different TV brand and still not get the premium display the U8H puts out (more so because you’re not going to experience any of the things that LED TV viewers complain about with the U8H such as blooming, clouding, bad motion or weak colour).
Audiophiles will truly appreciate that the U8H comes with a full speaker set
The U8H is also IMAX-enhanced. This is so much more than a larger picture (we get it, that’s exactly what comes to mind the moment anyone mentions IMAX) but rather a pretty complicated set of video and audio standards. When a movie is made for IMAX, it’s a completely different filming experience.
If you’ve ever watched a movie and wondered why there is a black space above and below the image, it’s because you’re watching in ultrawide. If you change the ratio to fill the screen, you risk cropping off the sides. But not on the U8H. Here, Hisense have made sure that you’re getting the correct video experience, in the right aspect ratio, with sound to match.
Audiophiles will truly appreciate that the U8H comes with a full speaker set. Just look at the back of the screen and you’ll immediately notice that a tunable subwoofer is embedded inside. It’s quite unusual just sitting there, but not in a weirdly noticeable way and it only adds to the sound capabilities the TV offers — and that’s a good thing. The on-board audio is impressive with a lot of depth and punch thanks to two additional upward-firing speakers. While many TVs do well with the addition of a soundbar, the U8H manages perfectly fine without.
Like the U6H and U7H, the U8H uses Hisense’s VIDAA operating system so it can easily be controlled with the accompanying VIDAA app which can be downloaded to your phone or tablet. This makes it oh-so-easy to log into your favourite streaming services or search using your voice.
The U8H's stand doubles up as storage so you can easily hide all your cables inside for a more minimalist look
It’s also important to mention here that the U8H supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest Wi-Fi standard (with a speed 2.7 times faster) and that means smoother connectivity.
One of the other details we really liked is that the stand doubles up as storage — you can easily hide all your cables inside for a more minimalist look.
If you’re looking for a luxury LED TV, the Hisense U8H should be at the top of your wish list. It’s an impressive, feature-heavy smart TV that will perfectly fit any space — with a price point that offers excellent value for money. If anything, the U8H will exceed your expectations so unless you’re worried that a TV can be too bright (is that a thing?) this is a top tier buy.
Visit the Hisense website for more information about the Hisense U8H Mini-LED ULED 4K TV or to find your nearest stockist.
This article was paid for by Hisense.