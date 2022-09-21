With a more modular, metal stand, thicker display and fabric finishing, the Hisense U8H Mini-LED ULED 4K TV has a somewhat “chunkier” aesthetic than the U6H and U7H models we reviewed previously. But it's looks aren't the only thing that sets this beautifully designed smart TV apart from the rest.

What makes this model extra special is that from the moment you turn it on, you’ll be blown away by how bright the screen is. It’s almost unbelievable. How? What you’re getting with the U8H is Mini-LED PRO technology — incredible next-gen backlighting tech. Mini LEDs are 50x smaller than traditional LEDs so what you end up with is amazing, adjustable black and white levels as well as low reflection. The colour of the U8H is exquisite no matter which model size you choose, be it 55”, 65” or 75”. (Prices start at R20,999.)

In addition to the magical Mini-LED tech, the U8H is a 4K ULED TV that incorporates Quantum Dot (QLED) technology. Simply put, it is everything you want in a display — from SDR to HDR and Dolby Vision, it’s all there. And it really doesn’t make a difference what you’re watching, everything just looks better. You could easily spend double on a different TV brand and still not get the premium display the U8H puts out (more so because you’re not going to experience any of the things that LED TV viewers complain about with the U8H such as blooming, clouding, bad motion or weak colour).