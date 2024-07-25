If there’s one thing I like to do while I’m cooking, other than enjoying a glass of wine, it’s dancing around the kitchen. Instead of having a standalone speaker that takes up unnecessary space and doesn’t always complement your kitchen’s design aesthetic, consider Samsung’s new Music Frame.
Building on the success of The Frame TV lineup, the Music Frame takes the idea of making your technology blend into the background and applies it to speakers. This innovative speaker, housed in an elegant frame that doubles as a gallery for photos or artworks, redefines home audio.
With its sleek design and interchangeable bezels, the Music Frame seamlessly complements any décor, transitioning from a stylish wall accent to an immersive audio experience, or doubling up as both. You can pair it with your Samsung TV and soundbar for enveloping surround sound that will both impress and baffle your guests as they try to figure out where it’s coming from or let it command the room as a standalone wireless speaker. R5 999, samsung.com/za
The Goods
Up your design aesthetic with Samsung Music Frame
This innovative speaker, housed in an elegant frame that doubles as a gallery for photos or artworks, redefines home audio
Image: Supplied
