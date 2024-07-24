A Pichulik x Aaks Kumasi Aya bag
Image: Supplied

A seed planted in April 2015 is bearing fruit f or Cape Town-based jewellery brand Pichulik and Ghanaian artisanal-handbag brand Aaks when a trip to Ghana culminated in the Pichulik x Aaks Kumasi collaboration. After discussing plans over plantains and coconuts at marketplaces, Pichulik’s Katherine-Mary Pichulik and Aaks’s Akosua Afriyie-Kumi took their colour cues from Kejetia Market in Kumasi and merged their design aesthetics.

The result? Three handbags that combine Aaks’s traditional weaving techniques and Pichulik’s sculptural brass elements with woven rope details, along with hand-dyed and -woven raffia. Choose from the Mekyea Wo, a small cross-body bag; the Aya, an over-the-shoulder bucket bag; or the Nsaa, worn over the shoulder or as a clutch. pichulik.com

