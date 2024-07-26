Jack Black Cape Pale Ale
Jack Black Cape Pale Ale
Image: Supplied

Focused on quality and innovation, Jack Black’s beer is made from the best natural ingredients at its state-of-the-art Cape Town craft brewery. A hoppy cult classic and outright thirst quencher, the dry-hopped CPA has loads of citrus, pine, and tropical aromas. Great alongside craft burgers, salads, or grilled fish. Case price R360 (24) at select outlets

You might also like....

ONE SERIOUSLY EXPRESSIVE SIP: WATERFORD CUVÉE: KOFFI

With its long, dry finish, Waterford’s oldest Irish single malt whisky leaves a lasting impression
Food & Drink
4 months ago

Light on ice: Belgravia gin & tonic

The perfect mix of a light London Dry Gin and tonic, Belgravia captures the essence of the quintessential G
Food & Drink
5 months ago

Sober but never sombre: Mahala Botanical Amber

This new, premium, alcohol-free, triple-distilled spirit is as free of sugar and artificial flavours and colourings as it is of limiting expectations
Food & Drink
5 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X