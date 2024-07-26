Focused on quality and innovation, Jack Black’s beer is made from the best natural ingredients at its state-of-the-art Cape Town craft brewery. A hoppy cult classic and outright thirst quencher, the dry-hopped CPA has loads of citrus, pine, and tropical aromas. Great alongside craft burgers, salads, or grilled fish. Case price R360 (24) at select outlets
Drinks Cabinet
Cape innovation: Jack Black Cape Pale Ale
This thirst quencher is made from the best natural ingredients
Image: Supplied
Focused on quality and innovation, Jack Black’s beer is made from the best natural ingredients at its state-of-the-art Cape Town craft brewery. A hoppy cult classic and outright thirst quencher, the dry-hopped CPA has loads of citrus, pine, and tropical aromas. Great alongside craft burgers, salads, or grilled fish. Case price R360 (24) at select outlets
You might also like....
ONE SERIOUSLY EXPRESSIVE SIP: WATERFORD CUVÉE: KOFFI
Light on ice: Belgravia gin & tonic
Sober but never sombre: Mahala Botanical Amber