Known affectionately as the Green Hell, the Nordschleife has 170 corners and an elevation change of 300m. It’s renowned for being the place where car companies test their newest models and compete to boast who has achieved the fastest lap time. It is also famous because, technically, the Nordschelife is a tolled public road. Not tolled in the traditional sense, but at certain times anyone can pay their €30 (€35 on weekends), drive up to the barrier and put their foot down.
Not everyone does though, because that’s the thing about the ’Ring. While I was there, I could swear that someone rocked up in a rental car and just went for a drive. People do, and they share the track with sports cars, supercars, hypercars, race cars and motorbikes. You could easily come around a corner in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and find an old Volkswagen Beetle trundling along. It is Germany, though, so while there are lots of international visitors to the track, everyone understands the rules and shares the track with consideration and, more importantly, awareness.
Back to my lap in the Genesis though. While it was no Porsche, its 3.3l V6 provided enough power to shunt between corners. The grip from the slightly wider than standard Michelin tyres and the skill of our driver ensured that we came out of those corners unscathed, even through the major camber changes of the famous Carousel. When one of the passengers became slightly uneasy and asked the driver to slow down, he adopted a knowing grin and largely ignored them. So much for German consideration, though it did mean that the whole experience was over for the other passenger a bit quicker.
Taxiing on the ’Ring
Mark Smyth took a ride on the famous Nordschleife circuit in Germany in one of its famous track taxis
In the beginning, there was the Nürburgring. OK, the famous circuit in Germany opened in only 1927, but it’s very difficult not to be cheesy and start a story about Genesis without using the opening words of the famous book. Not that this is a piece about the great book, nor the famous British band fronted by Phil Collins, but rather Genesis the car brand you have probably never heard of.
Genesis is the luxury brand of Hyundai. It’s popular in Korea and the US but is not available in SA. So why am I even discussing it? Well, a few weeks ago, I finally ticked something off the old bucket list when I got to do a lap of the famous 20.830km Nordschleife (North Loop) of the circuit.
Sadly, I wasn’t behind the wheel, instead I put all my trust in Markus and the engineering of the new Genesis Track Taxi. You see, in Europe, Genesis is trying to up its image and is doing so by introducing a sporty sub-brand called Magma. To help do that, it has followed the likes of BMW and Porsche by creating a car that can be used to thrill passengers on a hot lap of the circuit.
It is hard to describe the intensity of getting through those 170 corners at high speed in a family sedan. It’s a constant rush of emotions, involving exhilaration followed by a brief moment of panic before exhilaration again. It takes a few corners to build up trust in the driver, but once that’s established, hang on and enjoy the ride.
Prices for the Genesis Track Taxi start at €120, though take a couple of friends along for the ride and the price for three is €180. It’s worth it. However, if you want that Porsche thrill, you can do that too. Ring Taxi will get you out with a professional driver in a range of cars, starting with a BMW M5 Clubsport. The €349 it costs for a lap in the Genesis seems quite reasonable and it’s probably worth spending an extra €20 for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS or going all in and splashing out €499 for a lap in a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. If you want to drive one of the Ring Taxi cars, you can, but that is very much price on application. There are other companies that will let you drive too. We saw a number of Mini Coopers sporting decals for a drive it yourself outfit.
While it’s mostly about the cars, a trip to the Nürburgring is an experience that goes beyond just track time. There’s a vast facility with everything from cafes and restaurants to boutique BMW and Mercedes stores. The Lindner Hotel Nürburgring Congress is also on site, with rooms that are distinctly motorsport themed. Balconies allow you to watch the multitude of tourist drivers arriving at the track before heading off on their lap and you have every chance of seeing a few car company prototypes passing by too, perhaps even an F1 driver if you are fortunate to have booked in on an F1 race weekend.
It won’t surprise you to hear that many of the local restaurants also have a motoring theme to them. The walls of the famous Pistenklause in Nürburg are adorned with signed pictures of famous racing drivers, there’s memorabilia everywhere and a few pieces of bodywork. We even spotted a BMW SA Motorsport poster signed by many of its well-known local and international drivers.
Whether you pre-plan a pilgrimage to the famous Nürburgring, or find yourself with a few hours to spare between business meetings in Germany, it’s well worth a visit. Take to the track yourself or book a track taxi, either way, you’re guaranteed a thrill that no other circuit in the world can truly match. I’ll definitely be driving myself next time.
