Recently, I swapped my usual Thule carry-on for the Thule Subterra 2 backpack on a trip to Philadelphia and it was a game-changer. This backpack isn’t just practical, it’s stylish, too. With its 27l capacity, it easily held all of my travel essentials and a change of clothes. The padded laptop compartment gave me peace of mind while the handy pockets kept my power bank, spare glasses, and other gadgets neatly organised. The wonderfully robust, water-resistant fabric handled unexpected drizzles — and the odd champagne spill — like a champ. Comfortable? Absolutely. The padded shoulder straps and breathable back panel made schlepping around the city a breeze. The Subterra’s sleek design and thoughtful details didn’t just blend in; they turned heads. Whether navigating airport terminals or strolling through Philly’s historic streets, the Thule Subterra proved itself indispensable. R4 499, thule.com
The goods
Turning heads with the Thule Subterra 2
The backpack is practical, stylish and comfortable with thoughtful details
Image: Supplied
