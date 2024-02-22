This four-in-one portable “multiscope” monitor officially debuts later this year, af- ter having been shown off at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024. It combines medical-grade sensors from thermometers, elec- trocardiograms, pulse oximeters, and stetho- scopes to allow at-home check-ups. In just 60 seconds, BeamO measures vitals such as body temperature, heart rate, blood oxygen level, breathing sounds, and heart rhythm. It syncs this data to the Withings app and, if any issues are detected, prompts an alert.
The app stores the full history of health readings and actionable advice, as well as any family medical history that you’ve up- loaded. All of this can be shared with a phy- sician. You’re also able to log medication you’re on and set alerts for when it needs to be taken. £219.95, withings.com
The Goods
A new way to tackle your physical wellbeing
The BeamO monitor uses medical grade sensors to allow at-home check-ups
Image: Supplied
This four-in-one portable “multiscope” monitor officially debuts later this year, af- ter having been shown off at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024. It combines medical-grade sensors from thermometers, elec- trocardiograms, pulse oximeters, and stetho- scopes to allow at-home check-ups. In just 60 seconds, BeamO measures vitals such as body temperature, heart rate, blood oxygen level, breathing sounds, and heart rhythm. It syncs this data to the Withings app and, if any issues are detected, prompts an alert.
The app stores the full history of health readings and actionable advice, as well as any family medical history that you’ve up- loaded. All of this can be shared with a phy- sician. You’re also able to log medication you’re on and set alerts for when it needs to be taken. £219.95, withings.com
You might also like....
Wellness begins at home
Ligre Youn takes form and function to new heights
The Future of Living