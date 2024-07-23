Another new addition, this time within the borders of the Serengeti National Park, is One Nature Mara River Lodge. It’s the latest address for the One Nature Hotels and Resorts portfolio, which already offers One Nature Nyaruswiga in the central Serengeti. But as the name suggests, it’s the proximity to the iconic Mara River that will set this new lodge apart. That, and impressive levels of luxurious exclusivity amid the grasslands.
When you’re done with morning drives watching wildebeest hurl themselves into the raging river to reach fresh gazing, return to an intimate lodge of just seven villa-style suites that includes a spacious family villa for up to six guests. Each offers private decks, heated pools and in-room fireplaces, and there’s a discreet opulence in the décor here, from the vast amounts of private space to lush fabrics and subtle oriental flourish.
At the main lodge you’ll find similar abundance across the bar and dining areas, but a clever touch here is the outdoor cinema offering. Personally, I’d rather stare up at the stars, but as with Singita’s dedicated private cinema it taps into travellers’ desire to be able to tailor-make their safari stay.
The likes of Singita and One Nature are ideal if money is no object, but if you’re watching those dollars as much as the wildebeest, it may pay to trade down when it comes to room rate.
The Serengeti ups its game
A flush of new luxury destinations across the Serengeti promises bespoke, exclusive and immersive safari experiences
Image: Supplied
Snorting wildebeest, skittish gazelles, muscled zebra — it’s all happening in East Africa, as the stage is set for the annual spectacle that sees millions of animals migrate across the grassy plains and crocodile-filled rivers of Kenya and Tanzania.
And it’s in the Serengeti where there’s a surge of new energy in 2024, with a flush of new luxury destinations for the travellers that flock here to watch what’s been dubbed the “greatest show on earth”.
One of the most exciting new options is Singita Milele, which opened in May and leans into the ever-growing demand for exclusive-use villa properties. For those looking for a bespoke experience built on privacy and exclusivity, and aren’t afraid to pay for it, the likes of Singita Milele ticks all the right boxes. Perched on a hilltop, glorious views of the Grumeti region come standard.
Starry, starry night: The best star beds in Southern Africa
Milele offers five expansive guest suites that can accommodate up to 10 guests. That’s ideal for families with an entourage, or a clutch of close friends looking to reconnect in the wild.
And it’s the Grumeti, a landmark conservation corridor to the north-west of the Serengeti National Park, that takes centre stage here. Of course, there are daily game drives and bush walks, but you’ll also be happy soaking up the views from the outdoor lounges and pool terraces. Milele comes standard with a full-time staff — butler, chef, guide and more — so every whim is well taken care of. There’s a private fitness centre and 10-seater private cinema too, if you’ve had enough of the great outdoors.
Milele is already gaining traction among discerning safari travellers, so no surprise that Singita is expanding the Private Villa Collection with a second property in the area. Come October, look out for Singita Kilima throwing open its doors on the slopes of Sasakwa Hill in the heart of the Grumeti.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Set 15 minutes from the Serengeti National Park’s Ikoma gate, Kuoom Serengeti offers striking accommodation amid lush grasslands. And, being outside the Park boundaries allows the lodge to offer night safaris and easy access to nearby village experiences.
But perhaps you won’t want to leave. In a world of plush villas and under-canvas luxury suites, Kuoom’s eye-catching geodesic domes are a refreshing change of pace. The 10 domed suites — all en-suite with private terraces — are decorated in a surfeit of natural wood, but with all eyes on the Serengeti views out front. Also look out for new rooms coming in 2025, when two larger Oasis suites will offer a more luxurious option.
Another rand-friendly option opening later in 2024 is the new Serengeti Explorer, a brand-new product from the Elewana hotel group that has been a popular choice in East Africa for almost 20 years.
Image: Supplied
"The launch of Explorer by Elewana marks an exciting milestone for our group,” says CEO Karim Wissanji. “This upscale safari lodge concept, set in the renowned wildlife-rich regions of Northern Tanzania, fills a unique niche by targeting the needs and price point of the mid-market safari guest. Explorer promises a range of immersive safari experiences within World Heritage-designated natural landscapes.
Elewana’s Serengeti Explorer is set high up on the Nyaboro Hills, ensuring superb Serengeti views. It’s a larger property than most, with 68 rooms and six suites, but with the increased headcount comes a host of extra facilities. Dining options stretch from the outdoor boma to the private wine cellar, and a fun addition is ‘Kahawa’, a grab-and-go coffee station offering the Tanzania’s famous beans.
And while wildlife experiences include the expected safari drives and an on-site wildlife hide, there is no shortage of other entertainment options. A dedicated stargazing deck includes an on-site astronomy guide, while in the dedicated photo studio a local expert is on hand for retouching and editing safari shots. Come evening an outdoor “silent cinema” uses headphones to offer after-dark entertainment without disturbing guests looking heavenwards.
