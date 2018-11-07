Zenith celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of its legendary El Primero movement in January. This is not only an important date for the brand, but also one of the most significant in modern watchmaking history.

The original, revolutionary El Primero, with its date or triple-date and moon-phase options, was at the heart of the very first automatic chronograph, which enabled exceptional 1/10th of a second precision. And its evolution over five decades has secured this integrated calibre pole position for both high performance and as the most precise series-made chronograph. The El Primero now comes in 23 different versions — not just chronographs — featuring in pieces across the Zenith Chronomaster, Elite, Pilot, and new Defy collections.

The Defy collection is Zenith’s modern premium offering. It includes the Defy El Primero 21 and the groundbreaking, 2017 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève Innovation prize winner — the Defy Lab. The latter is the world’s most accurate mechanical watch, with its extraordinary oscillator system. The 44mm Defy El Primero 21 was launched last year and is powered by the El Primero 9004 automatic calibre with its exceptional 1/100th of a second chronograph.