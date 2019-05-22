The 2019 Rugby World Cup is set to take place in Japan in September and, naturally, this is a big deal for the Springboks and their supporters. Die-hard fans rejoice, as Tag Heuer has chosen to honour South Africa’s field heroes with a limited-edition timepiece. Fitting, given that every second counts when trying to get the ball over the try line.

Tag Heuer’s iconic Aquaracer collection has become a beloved sports watch among men and women, synonymous with reliability, freedom and surpassing oneself – traits the brand believes the Springbok team embodies.

It should come as no surprise, then, that this month we are coveting the Tag Heuer Springbok Limited Edition Aquaracer. Limited to only 200 pieces worldwide, its bold and robust diver aesthetic is elegantly updated through a Springbok-green unidirectional aluminium bezel, black dial (with the Springbok logo sitting at six o’clock) and gold-plated indices and hands. Featuring the highly reliable Tag quartz movement, it is also water resistant to 300m. The back casing is engraved with a Springbok and the team’s logo.

• The Tag Heuer Springbok Limited Edition Aquaracer is available from the Tag Heuer boutiques in Johannesburg’s Sandton City 011 784-7422 and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town 021 421-8539.