In 1969, the same year that the 747 made its first flight, Longines unveiled the Ultra-Quartz, which was the first Swiss quartz movement designed for wristwatches. Back then, those ‘modern’ movements seemed just as exciting as the newly-connected world. Longines features some fine automatic movements in its various ranges, but it’s the evolution of their quartz movements into the ultra-precise Conquest VHP (Very High Precision) quartz calibre that fittingly in the early 80s attracted much of the attention.

This year, Longines has added sporty new GMT models to the collection. The Conquest VHP GMT Flash Setting features an exclusive movement that claims to be precise to within five seconds a year. Its Gear Position Detection system resets the hands in the case of bumpy rides or exposure to magnetic fields and the perpetual calendar extends to the year 2399. You can manually set dual times but with Flash Setting – Longines’ new light-driven management system – globetrotting is a breeze, eliminating the need for mental arithmetic for time-zone adjustments. The system relies on a dedicated smartphone App but does not require WiFi or Bluetooth for connectivity, instead transmitting info via light sequences from your camera flash to a tiny opening at noon on the dial.

With black being the new gold, the 41mm PVD version, R21,000, is more B-2 than B-747, offering a slightly more discrete aesthetic. Also available in steel models, starting at R17,000, with a choice of 41mm or 43mm diameter case with blue, carbon fibre, silvered or black dials. The 43mm PVD will be available in SA at R22,000. Conquest VHP GMT Flash Setting comes with a choice of steel or black PVD bracelets, blue or black rubber straps to complement your purchase. The Vault, 011-684-2023.

WATCH | Longines Conquest VHP GMT Flash Setting: