The chronograph is this year’s number one complication with anniversary releases, nostalgia-driven, vintage-inspired pieces and the demand for ‘useful’ tool watches backing this trend. From land to sea to air, the development of wristwatches has largely been inspired by great adventurers and our obsession with speed, but the biggest category features some of the most spectacular timepieces inspired by the high speed world of motor racing.

Chronographs have been around since the 1800s in the form of stopwatches but the first wristwatches to feature this complication where only presented in the 1950s. The original manual winding Omega Speedmaster 'Broad Arrow' was created in 1957 and is not only one of the most iconic chronographs but was also the first wristwatch with its tachymeter scale engraved on the bezel – a feature designed for the benefit of racing drivers. (A tachymeter is used to calculate speed based on travel time). Precision is everything when it comes to recording speed and the track is the ultimate testing ground for watchmakers.