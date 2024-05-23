Vloggers will love the professional-grade capabilities packed into DJI’s ultra-compact Osmo Pocket 3 gimbal camera. It weighs just 145g yet boasts a large 1-inch CMOS sen-sor capable of capturing crisp 4K video at up to 120fps. Its three-axis mechanical gimbal provides silky-smooth stabilisation for ultra-steady footage, even when running along uneven surfaces. The Pocket 3 is packed with intel-ligent features such as subject tracking, to automatically keep moving subjects in the frame; fast autofocus, to ensure sharp focus pulls; and noise-reducing audio recording, which captures quality sound. It’s a game-changing device for ele-vated mobile filmmaking. From R13 195.
Moving moments in sharp focus
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 a game-changing device for elevated mobile filmmaking
Image: Supplied
