Leica's fusion of digital innovation and analogue nostalgia
Image: Leica
Leica’s Sofort 2 is a fusion of digital innovation and analogue nostalgia. The second-generation instant camera sports a modern, minimalist look that aligns with the overall design language of the rest of the Leica family. This continues with the user-friendly interface, which has a button layout like those of other digital Leica cameras.What sets the Sofort 2 apart is its ability to permanently save and selectively print digital images, including those from your smartphone and other Leica cameras, via the connected Leica Fotos App. All you need to do is transfer the photo, pull the manual printing lever, and you’ll hold Instax Mini format prints in your hands.
The camera has various modes, including selfie, wide-angle landscape, and macro, along with 10 lens and 10 film effects. There is also a range of Leica accessories, including wooden frames, wrist straps, and bags. Available in black, red, and white, the Leica Sofort 2 is a fun and versatile camera, bringing a unique energy to travels, family gatherings, and events.
