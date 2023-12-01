We've been taking these two beauties through their paces and not only are they beautiful, but the Samsung Z Flip5 and the multiscreen, multitasking Z Fold5 attain exciting new functionality feats.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.
The future is foldable
The design and functionality of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and Samsung Galay Flip 5 live up to the hype.
We've been taking these two beauties through their paces and not only are they beautiful, but the Samsung Z Flip5 and the multiscreen, multitasking Z Fold5 attain exciting new functionality feats.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.