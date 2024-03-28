The Humane AI Pin is a wearable, stylish, screenless device built for the artificial-intelligence age. Sporting a two-piece design with a magnetic battery booster, it has versatile wearing options and wireless charging.
The AI Pin aims to integrate capabilities such as AI messaging, audio experiences, computer vision, and language translation seamlessly into daily life. In this new breed of wearable, Humane blends cutting-edge technology with a fashionable, screenless design for accessible on-the-go AI.
Silicon chic
The stylish, wearable tech is your on-the-go AI assistant
Image: Supplied
The Humane AI Pin is a wearable, stylish, screenless device built for the artificial-intelligence age. Sporting a two-piece design with a magnetic battery booster, it has versatile wearing options and wireless charging.
The AI Pin aims to integrate capabilities such as AI messaging, audio experiences, computer vision, and language translation seamlessly into daily life. In this new breed of wearable, Humane blends cutting-edge technology with a fashionable, screenless design for accessible on-the-go AI.
Image: Supplied
Rather than relying on screens, the Ai Pin uses natural speech interaction, a touchpad, and a projected laser display on the palm. Powered by a Snapdragon (system-on-a-chip semiconductor products for mobile devices) chip with an AI engine, it features cameras, sensors, and a unique “personic” speaker.
Privacy is priority and the device activates only through user engagement without wake words. Powered by the Cosmos operating system, it provides an intelligent user interface without traditional apps. From US$699.
humane.com/aipin
You might also like....
A magic mirror for mental wellness
Wellness begins at home
Ligre Youn takes form and function to new heights