Humane AI pin
Humane AI pin
Image: Supplied

The Humane AI Pin is a wearable, stylish, screenless device built for the artificial-intelligence age. Sporting a two-piece design with a magnetic battery booster, it has versatile wearing options and wireless charging.

The AI Pin aims to integrate capabilities such as AI messaging, audio experiences, computer vision, and language translation seamlessly into daily life. In this new breed of wearable, Humane blends cutting-edge technology with a fashionable, screenless design for accessible on-the-go AI.

Humane AI pin family
Humane AI pin family
Image: Supplied

Rather than relying on screens, the Ai Pin uses natural speech interaction, a touchpad, and a projected laser display on the palm. Powered by a Snapdragon (system-on-a-chip semiconductor products for mobile devices) chip with an AI engine, it features cameras, sensors, and a unique “personic” speaker.

Privacy is priority and the device activates only through user engagement without wake words. Powered by the Cosmos operating system, it provides an intelligent user interface without traditional apps. From US$699.

humane.com/aipin

You might also like....

A magic mirror for mental wellness

BMind uses non-invasive methods to help you incorporate mindfulness techniques into your daily routine
Tech & Gadgets
1 month ago

Wellness begins at home

Optimising the quality of sleep you’re getting is becoming easier thanks to Eight Sleep’s Pod mattress cover
Tech & Gadgets
1 month ago

Ligre Youn takes form and function to new heights

If you take your coffee as seriously as Brendon Petersen does, this is the machine for you
Tech & Gadgets
3 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X