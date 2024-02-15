The world’s first AI-powered smart mirror for mental wellness, BMind.
Hailed as the world’s first AI-powered smart mirror for mental wellness, BMind was developed by French health-tech company Baracoda and built using CareOS software. The smart mirror identifies your emotions and responds with a tailored programme to help manage stress and anxiety. Using computer vision, gesture recognition, and natural language processing, the mirror detects facial expressions, movements, and speech patterns to analyse your feelings. It then adapts to your mood by auto- generating mindfulness exercises such as light therapy, meditation, and affirmations.Unlike an app, which requires storage space on your phone and for you to log your mood and emotions, BMind uses non-invasive methods to help you incorporate mindfulness techniques into your daily routine.

baracoda.com

