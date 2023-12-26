If you take your coffee as seriously as I do, this is the machine for you. The Ligre brand is based on decades of experience from Gronbach, a German company that has created and designed high-quality products for Siemens, Bosch, Gaggenau, and Miele, among others. This expertise has led to the creation of the Youn, a portafilter espresso machine designed to “turn technical perfection into an art”.
Available in matte black or silver-beige, the Youn won an iF Design Award and took gold at the German Design Awards. Boasting more than just great looks, it is powered by great technology, with the aim of making it as user friendly as possible without sacrificing quality.
It has intelligent temperature control, a two-minute warm-up time, and three predefined brewing profiles. This simplicity can also be found in the milk foamer, which offers nine levels of automatic foaming, making it perfect for any type of milk — traditional or non-dairy — and any temperature. In addition, there is a semi-automated cleaning and descaling mode that removes the hassle of having to disassemble the machine.
€3 980.
ligre.com
The Goods
Ligre Youn takes form and function to new heights
If you take your coffee as seriously as Brendon Petersen does, this is the machine for you
Image: Supplied
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.